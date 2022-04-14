PML(N) Set To Begin Election Campaign After Imran Khan; Key Role Likely For Maryam Nawaz

After former Pakistan PM Imran Khan kickstarted his election campaign on Wednesday, PML(N) is also likely to follow suit within a couple of days, sources revealed. As per media sources, PML(N) vice presidents Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz are likely to lead the party's election campaign whereas Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif will focus on governance. The daughter of PML(N) supremo and 3-time PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz is believed to have the ability to draw huge crowds across Pakistan even as she remains ineligible to contest the elections as of now owing to her conviction in a corruption case.

Moreover, sources added that former Minister Rana Sanaullah will be appointed as the head of the party's Campaign Management Committee. This move assumes significance at a time when Khan is playing the 'foreign conspiracy' card to galvanize support in his favour across several cities of Pakistan. However, it is pertinent to note that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government is still undecided on whether to hold early elections or wait till the completion of the Assembly term. Sources indicated that the PTI chairman is pursuing a case in the Supreme Court seeking permanent disqualification of his party's rebel MNAs.

Imran Khan trains guns at Shehbaz Sharif-led government

Addressing his first public rally after his ouster as the Pakistan PM in Peshawar a day earlier, Imran Khan doubled down on his anti-US rhetoric. In a reference to the diplomatic cable sent on March 7 which warned of severe consequences if the no-confidence motion against him fails, Khan reiterated the charge that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government had been installed by the US. Announcing that he will visit every city in Pakistan to build the momentum against this "imported" government, the PTI chairman alleged that "robbers" had been given charge of his nation. On this occasion, he again demanded immediate polls.

PTI chief Imran Khan remarked, "We have to make a decision today- Do we want slavery or freedom? Have we come to be slaves of America's slaves or come for real independence? We don't accept any shameless government. The government which has been installed here from outside- all these people are out on bail. Nawaz Sharif is an accused. His son and son-in-law are fugitives. Nawaz Sharif's daughter is out on bail. The Americans have insulted this country so much that they have installed the biggest robbers to rule our country. The people will never accept these robbers".