PoJK Refugees Holds Mega Sankalp Rally In Jammu; Say 'we Want Our Land Back'

Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) refugees held a Mega rally at Padamshri Padma Sachdeva PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, in Jammu on Sunday. The Sankalp (Pledge) rally was organised in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday by the J&K People’s Forum to reiterate India’s claim over Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The PoJK rally recalled the supreme sacrifices of PoJK refugees. While remembering the homeland, PoJK refugees conducted the rally to pay homage to martyrs. Thousands of PoJK refugees took part in the meeting. Historical Shardanjali and Punyabhoomi Smarn Sabha were held and PoJK refugees from across the nation took part in the ceremony.

PoJK refugees said that they will take back areas that are under illegal occupation of Pakistan. "We want to meet our relatives at the other end of the border," they said.

Refugees participated in the Mega rally and said that they want Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir areas back. People living across the border are being threatened, they claimed.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta said, “Kashmir is of India and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India too. We will fight to bring back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

October 22, 1947 attack

Following the October 22, 1947 attack, the Pakistan Army mercilessly butchered thousands of innocent civilians and drove thousands of locals to flee their homes and hearths. Pakistan has been illegally occupying a large portion of the sovereign state of Jammu and Kashmir, known as Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Pakistan seized Mirpur, Bhimbar, Kotli, Bagh Pulandri, Sadjyoti, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Poonch unlawfully after the 22 October 1947 attack. These lands are known as PoJK and are still under Pakistan's illegal occupation.

Pakistan held a large portion of Kashmir illegally after the October 22, 1947 attack, and it also captured the Chhamb district of Jammu during the 1964 and 1971 battles. Thousands of displaced refugees from PoJK encountered several challenges as a result of successive governments' discriminatory policies.

On February 22, 1994, the Indian Parliament passed a resolution. "The state of Jammu and Kashmir is and will remain an integral part of India, and any attempts to separate it from the rest of the country will be resisted by all means," the resolution states, adding that "India has the will and capacity to firmly counter all designs against its unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and demands."