PoK Activist Accuses Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Of Terming Voices Against Atrocities 'traitor'

Shabir Choudhry, an activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) slammed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and accused him of labelling voices against atrocities as traitors. Posting a video message on his YouTube channel, the senior activist claimed that Imran Khan labels anyone who speaks out against atrocities as a "traitor." The PoK activist emphasised that those who speak out actually intend to transform the country for the better.

Shabir further stated that people who express their concerns about situations in the PoK or Gilgit-Baltistan are considered as agents working for someone else. He also highlighted Pakistan's atrocities against innocent populations in the region, as well as its suppression of their voices and rights. Regarding the present political developments in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly, the activist reiterated that the country is beset by high-level disputes at the top levels.

PoK activist shares anecdote of his meeting with an IAF officer

Shabir also gave details of his 2007 interaction with an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, revealing that the officer shared Shabir's belief that the Pakistani people do not deserve the kind of treatment they are being given by the government. "If anything, I feel sorry for Pakistani Muslims. They don't deserve this," Shabir quoted the IAF officer as saying.

The activist also mentioned how Pakistanis hail India. "Once a man asked me where I was from, and I said Kashmir. The man quickly responded, 'Alhamdulillah India.' Before I could respond, he praised India and immediately walked away," Shabir stated in his video message.

Pakistani media propagate anti-India sentiment on their channels: PoK activist

The PoK activist also mentioned how the Pakistani media stoked anti-India sentiment on their networks. He went on to claim in his message from 'Masjid e Nabvi' that the situation in Pakistan is deteriorating with each passing day. It is significant to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Shehbaz Sharif, on April 11, took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, bringing an end to political uncertainty in the country since a no-trust motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan. Sharif was administered the oath of office by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. He secured 174 votes in the National Assembly and was declared as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

