PoK Angered By Penniless Islamabad's Squeeze; Asks 'Why Not Cut Our Entire Budget?'

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has decided against presenting the 2022-23 budget in the event of cuts by Islamabad on the region's budgetary grants. The decision was taken in the meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, and attended by 13 out of 16 ministers, three advisers and special assistants, and three parliamentary secretaries on Sunday, June 12.

According to an official press release, PM Ilyas regretted that the federal government was imposing budget cuts on the territories of Pok and Gilgit-Baltistan, both governed by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

“PoK cannot afford budget cuts, it will have a negative impact on the region,” Ilyas had said in the meeting, adding, “We will apprise the government of Pakistan of the region’s sensitive nature as well as the situation arising out of budget cuts."

The ministers present in the meeting maintained that Kashmiris had already been rendering 'sacrifices' for Pakistan and if Pakistan was still in need of their offerings, the federal government could 'stop their entire budget'.

Pakistan govt's cuts on PoK's budget

Earlier on June 11, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N government announced the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 based on an inflation rate of 11.5% and an economic growth of 5% for the upcoming four quarters. Despite promising a total budget of Pakistani Rs 49.9 billion for 2021-22, the Pakistan government has cut Rs 2.5 billion in the development budget and Rs 7 billion in the general budget for PoK.

Moreover, Pok’s 3.64% stake from the federal tax pool, which was agreed upon under a financial arrangement between Islamabad and Muzaffarabad in 2018, stands at Rs 74.32 billion in the financial year 2022-23. But the federal government has recently informed that the amount will be only 60 billion Pakistani rupees. This will reportedly reduce the region's income by Rs 14 billion.