'Polish Bhi Ab Sasti Nahi Rahi': Pakistan News Anchor's Sad Lament Tickles Funny Bones

In recent months, Pakistan citizens have been struggling because of rising prices of something or the other. The Pak government has already increased prices of edible oil, sugar, meat, fertilizers and diesel in a bid to revive the country’s economy. Amid such a situation, this time the Imran Khan government has even increased the prices of polish, shoe shiner and liquid by 15 to 50 Pakistani rupees.

As shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, a Pak news channel reported that well-known companies in the country have increased the Polish price. The shoe shiner prices have been increased by 15 to 20 Pakistani rupees, while the price of shoe polish has been increased by Rs 50. The Price of instant show shine has also been increased by Rs 15.

Netizens react to polish price hike

Ever since Imran Khan took over as the PM of Pakistan, the country’s population has been facing a tremendous increase in the prices of several essential commodities. According to a Pak media outlet, back in January, the retail inflation rate in the nation even reached the highest level in the last 12 years. Amid such a burden of heavy expenditure, several netizens reacted to the recent price hike of various products of shoe polish.

Meanwhile, in a rebellion against unfair taxation on agricultural commodities, inflation in prices of diesel and fertilizers, and the government’s anti-farm policies, Pakistan’s Kisan Ittehad (PKI) on Friday led a ‘tractor march’ in the capital city lambasting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies. With Wheat and sugar prices plummeting, the agri-producers asked the Imran Khan government to set the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat at 2,000 Pakistani rupees per maund (40 kilograms), and sugar at 300. Earlier, Pakistan’s Prime Minister had announced that he will “unveil” a “huge package” towards agricultural benefits, the farmers at tractor rally, although alleged that no such financial relief was given.

