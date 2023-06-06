Political Blame Game Ensues After Pakistan SC Lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar Shot Dead In Quetta

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, Senior Supreme Court advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Quetta’s Airport Road. The incident happened on Tuesday and the police said that Shar was shot by armed motorcyclists, Dawn reported. Jamil Shaheed Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Muhammad confirmed the shooting incident and told the Pakistani news outlet that he was shot by an “unidentified motorcyclist,” when he was on his way to the Balochistan High Court.

“According to eyewitnesses, he was travelling in his relative’s vehicle,” the SHO told Dawn. After being shot, Shar was immediately rushed to the Quetta Civil Hospital. However, the Pakistani lawyer succumbed to injury while he was on his way. Ayesha Faiz, a police surgeon at the hospital revealed that Shar sustained 16 bullets in the tragic attack. “A post-mortem examination of his body was not carried out due to the family’s insistence,” she told Pakistani news outlet, Dawn. Faiz noted that Shar has bullet shots in his chest, neck and stomach and described the attack as “fatal”.

Following the incident, the Quetta police have cordoned off the attack site and an investigation is underway to find the suspected attackers. While the murder of the advocate was heavily condemned by the Pakistan Judiciary, the country’s politicians decided to give a political spin to the whole ordeal. The murder ended up becoming a political slugfest between the ruling administration and Imran Khan-led PTI party.

Political slugfest continues

In the midst of all the chaos, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar claimed that the PTI chief is “directly responsible” for the murder of the advocate. He claimed that Shar was targeted because he was involved in a treason case against Khan. Earlier, a division bench of the BHC, comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana heard the now-deceased advocate’s petition seeking the former Pakistan premier’s trial under Article 6 of the country’s constitution, Dawn reported. “It’s unfortunate that Abdul Razzaq Shar […] was killed near the airport road. Two motorcycle riders whose faces were hidden were involved,” SAPM said at a press conference. He added that it is the PTI chief who “got the lawyer killed to protect himself from the treason case”.

عطاءاللہ تارڑ کی پریس کانفرنس پر پاکستان تحریک انصاف کا ردعمل



پاکستان تحریک انصاف نے عبدالرزاق شر کے قتل کا مقدمہ وزیراعظم اور وزیرِ داخلہ کیخلاف درج کرنے کا مطالبہ کردیا



سپریم کورٹ سے سرکاری پریس کانفرنس میں عمران خان کیخلاف ایک اور جھوٹے مقدمے کے اندراج کی کوشش کا فوری نوٹس… — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 6, 2023

Meanwhile, PTI rejected the claims made by Tarar. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's reaction to Ataullah Tarar's press conference…Allegations of Ataullah Tarar are rejected as completely absurd, baseless and absurd. The killing of Abdul Razzaq Shar is a continuation of the shameful, unconstitutional and illegal campaign to crush Tehreek-e-Insaf. Attaullah Tarar's press conference is a brutal attempt to cover up the criminal murder of a lawyer, Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Rauf Hassan,” the party wrote in a long Twitter post. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has demanded that a case of murder of Abdul Razzaq Shar be registered against the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister. The Supreme Court was also requested to take immediate notice of the attempt to register another false case against Imran Khan in the official press conference,” the post further added.