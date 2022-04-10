Post Imran Khan's Exit, Bilawal Bhutto Shares Pic Of His Mother & Ex-Pak PM Benazir Bhutto

Moments after ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in a no-trust vote that was held on April 9 before the National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto had expressed a sigh of relief and said, "Welcome back to purana (old) Pakistan." Unprecedented in the history of Pakistan, the National Assembly continued the session past midnight when the PTI-led government toppled.

The joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and radically religious parties, secured the support of 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly. Amounting a victory to the Opposition in their fight to restore constitutional ethics in the system, Khan became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to have been removed via a no-confidence motion.

Following Khan's disappearance from the Federal government, the PPP chairman took to Twitter to share a glee image of his mother and former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. He captioned the picture with the hand sign for peace or victory.

Who was Benazir Bhutto?

Having served as the 11th and 13th Prime Minister of Pakistan between 1988 and 1990 and from 1993 to 1996, Bhutto was the first elected PM to face a no-confidence motion in 1989. She survived the motion, initiated by Nawaz Sharif, as the Opposition fell short of 12 votes and Bhutto garnered the support of 125 MNAs, with 5 members were absent from voting.

Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, in Pakistan's Rawalpindi when she was campaigning for polls slated to be held in January 2008. She was shot dead at a crowded site when a suicide bomb was also detonated in the area, right after the shots were fired.

While addressing the Assembly on Sunday and after the removal of Imran Khan, Benazir Bhutto's son Bilawal said, "On April 10, 1986, Benazir Bhutto ended her self-imposed exile and arrived in Lahore to launch her struggle against former Pakistan President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq."

"Today (April 10, 2022), we welcome you to purana (old) Pakistan," said Bilawal in the Assembly.

"I have a message for the Pakistani youth that they should never give up on their dreams as nothing is possible," he said while affirming that "democracy is the best revenge".

Imran Khan removed as Pakistan PM

Following a series of controversies, rumours, allegations, delays and twists, the Pakistan National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. After Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the Assembly reins to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ayaz Sadiq, the vote on the no-confidence motion went ahead. It is then that Imran Khan decided to leave his official residence ahead of leaving the PM's Office.

A PTI member and supporter, Faisal Javed Khan, took to Twitter to establish a gracious exit of Khan, "Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn't bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation. Feeling proud to be a Pakistani and blessed to have a leader like him. Pakistan Khan - Imran Khan."

Currently, all speculations revolve around the next PM of Pakistan, with a vote set to be held in the Assembly.