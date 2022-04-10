PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Likely To Be Foreign Minister Of Pakistan: Reports

Following the ousting of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s seat, reports now claim that Bilawal Bhutto is likely to be appointed as the next Foreign Minister of Pakistan. With the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government out of term, a new government is likely to have Bilawal Bhutto taking care of the country’s foreign policies. The ruling Imran Khan government was voted out after losing the no-confidence motion held in the wee hours of Sunday.

It is noteworthy that the opposition has been constantly targeting the Imran Khan-led government for their foreign policies. According to a report by Geo News, rumours have surfaced regarding a possible takeover of the position by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

"According to rumours, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is likely to be appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs”, it said.

The 33-year-old Oxford-educated politician had earlier commented on the same and said that the party would make the decision in the matter. Bilawal Bhutto is the son of former premier Benazir Bhutto and ex-Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, and has been a constant voice against the PTI regime in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, who is presently the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, is expected to be the new Prime Minister of the nation.

Bilawal Bhutto welcomes ‘old Pakistan’

Moments after ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in a no-trust vote that was held before the National Assembly, Bilawal Bhutto had expressed a sigh of relief and said, "Welcome back to Purana (old) Pakistan."

Following Khan's disappearance from the Federal government, the PPP chairman took to Twitter to share a glee image of his mother and former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto. He captioned the picture with the hand sign for victory.

The joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and radically religious parties, secured the support of 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly. Amounting a victory to the Opposition in their fight to restore constitutional ethics in the system, Khan became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to have been removed via a no-confidence motion. The Pakistan Parliament will elect its new leader on April 11.

Image: ANI