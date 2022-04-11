PPP Chief Bhutto Quotes Mahatma Gandhi To Rejoice Imran's Exit; 'First They Ignore You'

Hailing the exit of Imran Khan as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the country quoting Mahatma Gandhi. He said that Pakistan has finally won after Imran Khan tried every unconstitutional trick to retain power.

Addressing a press briefing, Bilawal Bhutto quoted Mahatma Gandhi, "First, they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win".

Prior to the no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman stated that if Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), tries to sabotage the democratic constitutional process of the no-confidence motion again, then the PM, President, Speaker & Deputy Speaker will not only be liable under Article 6 twice but also be charged for contempt of court.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it will be the second time the democratic process will be violated if the party aims to act in an 'unconstitutional' manner again.

Parties extend support to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif

In an interview with BBC, PPP Chairman confirmed his party's support for Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister but didn't confirm his selection as the next Foreign Minister of Pakistan. He further mentioned that his party's motivation is to conduct electoral reforms for moving towards a more democratic Pakistan.

The Joint Opposition has formally nominated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister candidate of Pakistan.

The Pakistan National Assembly is set to elect the new Prime Minister on Monday, April 11. Sharif was the expected candidate to replace Imran Khan as the country's prime minister as he has been consistently identified as the Opposition’s sole candidate for the post of prime minister.

In the history of Pakistan, Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister to lose a no-trust vote. Putting an end to a dramatic week, Imran Khan was successfully removed as PM. Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stormed to power in Pakistan by winning 176 votes in 2018.

With Pakistan facing depleting foreign exchange reserves and double-digit inflation, Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018, has been accused of economic mismanagement.

(Image: ANI/PTI)