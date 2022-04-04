PPP Leader Sherry Rehman Slams Imran Khan; Dismisses Allegations Of 'foreign Plot'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Monday attacked Imran Khan as political crisis looms in Pakistan. Rehman has also dismissed Imran Khan's repeated allegations of a 'foreign conspiracy' against his government and Pakistan. Sherry Rehman has also stated that a judicial commission must be constituted to probe into the matter if, Imran Khan's claims of a so called foreign plot are true.

"Imran Khan is a threat to national security and he has pushed the country in dictatorship and chaos. If there was any international conspiracy then what does it have to do with the ruling party? If thats the case then call for a judicial commission. They should prove it and people should know the truth," said Sherry Rehman

Imran Khan to stage protest against 'foreign plot' outside Pakistan National Assembly

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to protest outside the National Assembly against the opposition's attempt to destabilise the country under the behest of 'foreign powers'. Khan has therefore summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to join him in protests in Islamabad. During an interaction with the people, Imran Khan claimed that a treason is taking place in Pakistan against which a peaceful protest will be held outside the red zone.

Imran Khan on Sunday, April 3, named senior United States diplomat Donald Lu as the person who was allegedly involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government through a no-trust vote tabled by the Opposition. Pakistan's Opposition had ridiculed Khan's allegation and the US also dismissed it.

Meanwhile, the no-trust motion introduced by the opposition was dismissed on Sunday, after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri stated it was illegal. According to him it aimed to topple the government at the behest of a foreign power. Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on Imran Khan's advice. Meanwhile, the opposition has moved Supreme Court and Imran Khan will continue at the top position till the appointment of the caretaker premier.