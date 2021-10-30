PPP Workers Protest Against Pakistan Govt Over Mega Inflation As LPG & Food Prices Soar

The Pakistan Peoples Party workers took to the streets to protest against the Pakistan government in Islamabad and Rawalpindi over the rise in poverty, unemployment and inflation. The opposition party called on the people to join forces in order to "overthrow" the Imran Khan-led government. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had called for a protest against the Pakistan government.

PPP protest in Pakistan

The workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) staged a protest in Islamabad and Rawalpindi against the rise in poverty, unemployment and inflation, ANI reported citing Dawn. The party workers who participated in the protest raised slogans against the Imran Khan-led government.

PPP General Secretary Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari criticised the Energy Minister for his comment claiming Pakistan is a cheap country in the region. Bukhari further stated that the minister was making fun of the poor people, adding that the miseries of the people have multiplied in the 38 months.

The Pakistan Peoples Party president claimed that the number of days remaining of the Imran Khan-led government is "numbered". PPP General Secretary Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari further stated that their party is protesting against the inflation in the country.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of snatching away the freedom of the people of the country. Furthermore, he alleged that the "sanctity of the vote of freedom of speech as well as that of the media" was taken away by the government, ANI cited Tribune.

"In 38 months, the miseries of the people have multiplied and they can hardly make ends meet," ANI cited Dawn report for quoting Bukhari as saying. "It is time to say goodbye to these rulers. Bilawal is protesting against inflation as he is the heir of Benazir Bhutto who worked hard for the poor," Bukhari added.

Inflation in Pakistan

The food inflation in Pakistan has remained in double digits for the past two years, except for a couple of months. The price of food products started to rise in 2018 and continues to increase even in 2021. The price of vegetable ghee per kilogram has witnessed a rise of 27% in the last three years. The price of cooking oil has risen by 23% and pulse by 21% since October 2018. Every year, the rise in the price of flour since 2018 has been 15%.

The inflation in Pakistan has broke the record of 70 years in the last three years, reported ANI citing The News International. The electricity rates in the country have witnessed a rise by 57%. Earlier, the price of one unit of electricity was Rs. 4.06 per unit (Pak currency), however, now it has reached to at least Rs. 6.38 per unit, as per the ANI report.

LPG price has witnessed a rise of 57% which has taken the cost of LPG cylinder from Rs. 1536 to Rs. 2322. The petrol price has gone up from Rs. 93.80 per litre to Rs. 138.73 per litre.

