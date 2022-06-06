Pregnant Woman Gang-raped In Pakistan's Punjab Province; Manhunt Launched To Nab Culprits

In a horrific incident, a pregnant woman from Pakistan was gang-raped by five men in the Punjab province. Five armed men barged into the house of a woman in Jhelum city who was reportedly expecting a baby, Daily Pakistan reported.

According to a Daily Pakistan report, the group of culprits first assaulted and then tied the victim’s husband using a rope.

After getting information about the incident, Pakistan’s Punjab police have launched a manhunt to find the absconded culprit.

The police officials said the medical examination of the pregnant woman was completed and the blood sample of the victim was also sent to Lahore for forensic examination.

Karachi gangrape case

A Karachi woman was gang-raped on a moving train in May. The gang-rape of a 25-year-old woman on a moving train again put the spotlight on Pakistan’s poor record with women’s rights.

CNN citing Pakistan’s Railway Ministry said, “Three men including a ticket checker are accused of raping the woman, who was reportedly the mother of two. She was travelling from Karachi to Multan in Pakistan’s Punjab province last week.”

The heinous crime took place after a man asked the woman to move to a carriage with air-conditioning. Citing police report CNN reported that the three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Pakistan’s poor record with women’s rights

The Punjab Information Commission in February provided data that shows a total of 2,439 women were raped and 90 killed in the name of “family honour” during the last six months in the province.

According to the last year’s ‘Global Gender Gap Report 2021’, Pakistan ranked 153 out of 156 countries on the gender parity index, that is, among the last four.

A recent report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) revealed that in Pakistan, at least 11 rape cases are reported daily with over 22,000 such incidents reported to police in the last six years

The report stated that society gave undue advantage to perpetrators by blaming victims. Instead of having a drop in the number of cases, there has been a sharp rise with an overall less than 1 percent conviction rate.

“Only 77 accused of the 22,000 cases were found to be convicted and the conviction rate is around 0.3 percent,” the report further said.