Pro-Pak Hurriyat Calls For Shutdown In J&K Ahead Of Yasin Malik's Sentencing

Ahead of separatist leader Yasin Malik's sentencing in a terror-funding case, pro-Pakistan Hurriyat has called for a shutdown in Kashmir. Republic TV has learned that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Tuesday gave a bandh call in Kashmir ahead of Yasin Malik's sentencing. A partial shutdown is being observed in Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas today in the run-up to the verdict, sources have revealed.

As per the latest updates, Yasin Malik has been brought to New Delhi's Patiala House court. A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment awarded to the convict very soon. Tight security arrangements have been made at the Court premises where heavy police presence was spotted. In-camera proceedings are currently underway.

Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

On May 19, a Special NIA Court in Delhi convicted terrorist Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in 2017. The NIA highlighted that Malik had formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 to support the cause of J&K's secession from India.

It stated that the secessionists were mobilizing from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support the terrorist activities in J&K. Maintaining that Malik had played a key role in orchestrating protests, it cited his Facebook chat to show that stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy.

Mohammad Yasin Malik has reportedly pleaded guilty to charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He is expected to get life imprisonment. The court will hear the arguments regarding the quantum of sentence for the offences levelled against Malik.

Several others such as Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, his close aide Ayaz Akbar, businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali; Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar. They have all been charged under Sections 120B, 121 and 121A of the IPC and Sections of the UAPA. The arguments on the sentencing of Malik, the only accused person who pleaded guilty to all charges, will take place on May 25.