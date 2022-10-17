Probe Committee In Pakistan Calls For Action Against Hospital For Abandoning Corpses

On Sunday, the Punjab government investigation committee called for action against Nishtar Hospital workers for mistreating the corpses after concluding its investigation into the dozens of unclaimed dead bodies which were abandoned on the roof of the hospital in Multan, Pakistan. The investigation committee finished its report and forwarded it to Punjab's additional chief secretary. Further, the decision to press charges against the offenders was taken during a meeting of the committee, Geo News reported.

The investigation report suggested departmental action against those responsible for receiving and leaving the bodies on the rooftop since they should have kept the corpses in a room, ANI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that multiple unidentified, decomposing remains were discovered on the rooftop of the hospital's mortuary on October 14. After the discovery, a six-person committee was formed at the request of the province's additional chief secretary, according to Geo News.

As per media reports, in the disturbing footage from Nishtar Hospital, a teaching facility of Nishtar Medical University, unattended remains can be seen decomposing in the open. The decayed remains were dumped on top of an old wooden cot on the top floor.

The investigation report said that the police will be in charge of retrieving the abandoned remains back 28 days after delivering them to the hospital. Additionally, it was reported that the burial will be handled jointly by the police and the secretary of the police union council. It even recommended that the police and hospital administration coordinate the burial of the deceased.

The hospital put the blame for decomposing remains on police

Earlier, according to Geo News, the hospital put the blame for decomposing remains on roofs on police and rescue personnel.

The Head of the Anatomy Department of Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr. Mariam Ashraf, claimed that the police and rescue workers were to fault for the dead stacking up in the morgue and on its roof. According to Ashraf, the hospital was obligated to receive the remains for safekeeping and couldn't refuse to do so. “Police and rescue officials ask us to keep it in the hospital," he added.

The official further said, “The police and rescue officials do not take them back on time. We have written documents in which we have asked them to take the bodies. Since there is a lag, such things happen,” ANI reported.

According to the hospital official, the remains that the hospital gets from the police are often deteriorated and cannot be stored in the morgue. Further clarifying, the official added, “As a result of their condition, maggots start eating them — and they can travel from one body to another. This is why, the bodies that are decaying are kept on the roof, where there are three rooms.”

This incident came after at least 200 decomposing bodies were discovered on a hospital roof in Multan, Pakistan, on Friday. According to multiple media reports, the remains were found under suspicious circumstances, implying that the deceased were forcefully abducted Baloch people, ANI reported.

(Image: Image: Twitter/@UsmanQuresh2)