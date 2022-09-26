Probe Launched Into Pak PM's Alleged Audio Leak; PTI Says Clip Now On Dark Web For Auction

Amid the audio leak controversy, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the recent developments and ordered a high-level inquiry. According to a report by ARY News, the minister said he ordered high-level officials from all agencies to resolve the matter at the earliest and added the inquiry will determine whether the security of PM's House was breached or not in order to procure the audio which is allegedly Sharif's voice. The latest developments came after purported audio featuring the alleged conversation between Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Tarar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was leaked on the internet.

In the first audio, the Prime Minister can be allegedly heard criticising the finance minister for his tough economic measures and his decision to increase energy prices. This was not the first time when the finance minister faced flak from the party leaders. Recently the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has publicly stated that she does not agree with the decision to hike petrol and electricity prices, and said she did not own such decisions, whether her party was in government or not.

Subsequently, the opposition leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) questioned the security of the Prime Minister's Office and said that the incident raised questions over the country's cybersecurity. According to the PTI leaders, the audio leak proved that the ruling coalition came into power to make money, reported Dawn.

PTI leader claims audio up for auction on the dark web for $3.5 million

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took a jibe at the ruling party over the audio leak and claimed that the file has been leaked intentionally to earn money. According to Chaudhary, the clip has been put on for auction on the dark web for $3.5 million. While talking to the media, Chaudhary said that Prime Minister's Office (PMO) office was not secured and now the leaked audio was put on for auction on the dark web at the price of $350,000. Further, he asserted that the audio leak confirmed that decisions are being made in London and called the PMO audio leak "a failure of the security agencies".

Image: ANI