Prominent Opposition Leaders Of Imran Khan's Party Released

Most of the leaders and workers of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party who were arrested for its mass court arrest movement against the federal government's failure were released on Saturday on court's order in Pakistan's Punjab province.

More than 600 PTI leaders and workers were arrested last month for the party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest movement) which was against the "violation of fundamental rights, abuse of the Constitution and the economic meltdown in the country".

Prominent leaders who were released from the jail included PTI vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former finance minister Asad Umar, ex-governor of Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Senators Azam Swati and Waleed Iqbal and Khan's close aide Zulfi Bokhar.

The Lahore High Court on the PTI petition on Friday ordered the immediate release of the party's leaders with the observation that they are not required in any criminal case.

Over 600 PTI men courted arrest from different cities across Punjab province after the movement kicked off on February 22 across the country.

The PTI said the sole purpose of its movement was to force the government to announce the election date as per the Constitution in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces where assemblies were dissolved in January.

PTI chief Imran Khan announced calling off of the movement following the Supreme Court's decision to hold the polls in both provinces in 90 days.

Following the Supreme Court's order, President Arif Alvi announced this week that elections in Punjab for the provincial assembly will be held on April 30.

Several PTI workers turned up at different jails to receive the party leaders and showered rose petals on them.

Former foreign minister Qureshi said the 13 party-government cannot stop Imran Khan from returning to power. " "We will clean sweep in both Punjab and KPK elections and Imran Khan will again become prime minister when National Assembly polls will be held," Qureshi said after his release.