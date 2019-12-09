Protest Against Pakistan In Washington

Pakistan’s inaction towards combating terrorism is now grabbing international headlines. Republic TV has accessed pictures of protest outside Pakistan mission in Washington DC against Pakistan sponsored terrorism and its involvement in 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Activists raised slogans against the Pakistani establishment for deliberately not acting against terrorists that have been harboured by the Pakistan Army and ISI. Mobile billboards read “Stop Pakistan Terror”.

Pakistan has once again been at the receiving end after the attack on London Bridge. Investigation revealed that Pakistan born terrorist was behind the attacks. Even though the Pakistan establishment denied any links, British authorities sent back the body of the terrorist to Pakistan for the final rites. Not just the USA, in the last few weeks there have been protests in London and Geneva against Pakistan’s visible non-action against terrorism emanating from their soil.

On the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, several Human rights activists had also gathered in front of the Pakistan embassy in Tokyo. Among the 166 innocent lives lost, a Japanese citizen, Pakistan has deliberately not taken action against the likes of Hafeez Saeed despite India providing hard evidence against the most wanted terrorist. In fact a few days ago, when he was being produced before a Pakistani court visual emerged of Hafeez Saeed being greeted in the court premises. He was walking freely as he entered the court.

Investigations have pointed towards Hafeez Saeed as a mastermind behind the 26/11 attack who is a co-founder of a terror group named Lashkar-e-Taiba and also a founder of the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), operating mainly from Pakistan. The USA announced a bounty of $10 million on Saeed for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Saeed is listed on the NIA Most Wanted list and UN-designated terrorist. In London, there have been continuous protests with demonstrators protesting against Pakistan. Muhajirs, Baloch, Gilgit/Baltistan, and Pashtuns had gathered in London to protest against the Pakistani establishment.

