Pakistan: Protest Erupts In Khar Area After Free Wheat Flour Denied To Poor

The Pakistani government is providing wheat flour under its newly launched scheme to help the poor meet their daily needs, but the situation in the Khar area of the Bajaur tribal district turned chaotic on Saturday after several people were denied rations.

Scores of people gathered in the Khar area, where government rations were distributed, and demanded a strong crackdown on flour dealers over the irregularity.

Pakistan: Protest erupts in Khar area

Based on the reports, it came to light that the demonstration was staged in the civil colony of Khar amid sloganeering against the food department, flour mills, and dealers.

The angry protesters claimed that the scheme was launched for poor families but didn’t reach all such people. In addition, they mentioned that more than 2,000 bags had gone "missing" from distribution centres in the district during the last two days.

Protestors blocked Karakoram Highway in Shangla

The locals of Dandai and adjoining village councils in Shangla district took to the streets on Saturday in protest against the unequal distribution of the government's ration. The Karakoram Highway was also blocked after village council members called the protest.

According to the Dawn report, the protest was led by village council members Maulana Yousaf, Ziaullah Swati, Bashirzada, Shakilur Rehman, and Mohammad Yehya, who claimed that the administration had designated five flour distribution points for a single union council, Maira, but there was not a single such point for the Dandai union council. Yousaf said that the lines at the flour distribution centres had become an everyday thing, and especially people, including women, were made to stand in line for long hours in the month of Ramadan, when people are fasting.

The angry mob blocked the highway for around three hours, suspending traffic on the KKH and causing trouble for commuters on the Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan routes. Officials held talks with the local administration and protestors and promised the opening of more flour points in the adjoining areas of Dandai.

