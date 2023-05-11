Protest Is Constitutional Right, But Remain Within Bounds Of Law: Pak President

As Pakistan plunged into violence, unrest and agitation following the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the country's President Arif Alvi wrote a letter to sitting premier Shehbaz Sharif, condemning "the manner in which Khan was arrested". "I would like to draw your attention to the way Imran Khan was arrested," Pakistan President said in the letter accessed by the Pakistan-based news outlets.

"The people of Pakistan and I were shocked to see the video of this incident. The video shows the abuse of a former prime minister. Imran Khan is a popular leader and the head of a major political party," Alvi said.

'Alarmed, shocked, and deeply disturbed': Pakistan President

Alvi expressed shock at how the paramilitary personnel barged into the Islamabad High Court building while the biometric process Khan was going on and forced him into a van. Pakistan President Alvi derided the "heart-wrenching and regrettable" situation as Pakistani citizens, most of whom are backers of Khan, set fire to the civilian infrastructure. They also set ablaze the vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan and later torched the building. The President of Pakistan slammed the miscreants for damaging and looting the government property, including cameras, microphones, and other office equipment, and firing at the police officers. He labelled such acts as "heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate and highly condemnable" .

“I am alarmed, shocked, and deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country arising out of the arrest and manhandling of the former PM Imran Khan,” Alvi said in a statement.

Alvi agreed that protesting is the "constitutional right of every citizen of Pakistan," but added that citizens "should always remain within the bounds of the law". “We must have a re-think and look for political solutions, rather than coercion and arrests. I have conveyed my concerns to the political and military leadership and am hopeful that the situation can improve,” the president’s tweet said. “I strongly appeal to all citizens of the country to remain peaceful,” he added. President of Pakistan stated that the way some miscreants have damaged public property, particularly government and military buildings is "condemnable". The loss of human lives is regrettable, he said. As the violent demonstrations continue for the third day across Pakistan, the army has been deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad and other parts of the country to restore law and order.