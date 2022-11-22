Protesters In Pakistan Block Highway Leading To Gwadar Port, Seek End To Illegal Fishing

In Pakistan, the head of the Gwadar rights movement, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch has threatened to close the Gwadar port if the provincial government doesn't agree to fulfill the demands. The current demand of the 'Give Rights Campaign' is to stop illegal fishing by trawlers in Balochistan's maritime boundaries, recover missing persons, maximum concessions in border trade with Iran, and end narcotics and other Gwadar-related issues, reported The Dawn.

It has been reported by Pakistan's Intekhab Daily that it is the 25th day of the 'Give Rights Campaign' and the express road was blocked by thousands of people. Further, Rehman and other leaders said they will no longer tolerate tyranny and injustice.

"They are determined to get their basic rights and want the government to act on their demands. The provincial government was continuously neglecting us. Now the people have shown that they are not afraid of the government and can go to any extent for action on their demands," Rehman told local media.

Give Rights Campaign protests at Gwadar

Tens of thousands of protesters blocked the expressway leading to the Gwadar port which has long been portrayed as the jewel in China's CPEC crown. The protest is because of the unfulfillment of the promises made in the agreement signed in April this year for ending a month-long sit-in in the port city.

Rehman has also tweeted that they will continue their protests until their demands are not fulfilled by the government.

’حق دو تحریک‘ کا ایک اور دھرنا، گوادر پورٹ جانے والی شاہراہ بند کر دی گئی

24 روز سے جاری احتجاج پر حکومتیں توجہ نہیں دے رہیں، اس لیے مطالبات کی منظوری تک ایکسپریس وے کو بند رکھا جائے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/JUYNpn1cZ4 — Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch (@MHidayatRehman) November 20, 2022

گوادر کے لوگ ایک عرصے سے اپنے حقوق کے لیے جدوجہد کر رہے ہیں، ایک ماہ دھرنے کے بعد وفاقی و صوبائی حکومتوں نے مل کر حق دو تحریک سے معاہدہ کیا مگر آج تک لوگوں کو حق نہیں ملا۔ اب پھر 22 دنوں سے دھرنا دیا ہوا ہے لیکن اندھے گونگے بہرے حکمران کوئی بات سننے کےلیے تیار نہیں ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/FmlFDxrXzN — Siraj ul Haq (@SirajOfficial) November 21, 2022

The organisers sat and chanted slogans against the current center and state government which included men, women, children, and local fishermen. Haq Do Tehreek's leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman unitedly with other protestors condemned the irresponsible behaviour of the Pakistan Government towards its citizen. According to ANI, the chief of the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), Dr. Allah Nazar Baloch urged China through a video message to stop CPEC projects in Balochistan as it has forcibly displaced lakhs of indigenous people and destroyed their property.