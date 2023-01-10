Protests Erupt Across Gilgit-Baltistan Against Pakistan Govt Over Land Grabbing, Tax Hike

Massive protests erupted across Gilgit-Baltistan against the Pakistani government over the tax hikes. The protests continued for the thirteenth consecutive day at Skardu city against Pakistan over illegal land occupation surge in electricity prices and unfair taxes in the region by the authorities.

#LIVE | Protests erupt across Gilgit-Baltistan against Pakistan govt tax hike. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs. pic.twitter.com/bNHCnyO1Ih — Republic (@republic) January 10, 2023

Notably, locals in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir have intensified protests over land grabbing by the Pakistan Army as well as for reduction in power prices and the abolition of heavy taxes. They are also demanding the opening of the Skardu-Kargil road as well as political empowerment and restoration of subsidies.

The residents of Gilgit Baltistan are fed up with the atrocities the Pakistani government is committing. Pakistan has been using the land of Gilgit-Baltistan and the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir have a colony of themselves in the region, as per sources.

According to Voice of Vienna, land grabbing and heavy taxes triggered a widespread protest against the Pakistan army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Residents of Gilgit-Baltistan are protesting over two things:

'Khalsa Sarkar Tax' has been imposed in Gilgit-Baltistan which means any barren land of Gilgit-Baltistan will be automatically transferred to the govt of Gilgit-Baltistan to set up the security forces camp. Taxes imposed by the Pakistani government to come out of the debt that the government of Pakistan has been facing. Taxes have been levied on over 135 items of daily use.

The residents of Gilgit-Baltistan have reportedly alleged that the administration is snatching their land by declaring them ‘Khalsa Sarkar’, a phrase used to identify lands that the government says belong to Pakistan through its puppet government in Gilgit-Baltistan. Locals across Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting against the Khlasa Sarkar law, a remnant of the time when the region was ruled by Dogra and Sikh rulers. Locals believe the law is being used to deprive them of their ancestral properties.

Locals have warned the Pakistani govt that they would not be marching towards Lahore or Islamabad this time. They will move ahead towards Ladakh and Kargil.

It is worth noting that the protest was backed by the Awami Action Committee of Gilgit-Baltistan, Anjuman-e-Imamia, Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jammat and other organizations, said sources. Notably, protests and rallies were held in Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza and Ghizer, and were attended by a large number of people despite the severe cold.