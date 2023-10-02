Protests Intensify In Pakistan-occupied Muzaffarabad Over Inflated Electricity Bill

Defiant civilians in Pakistan-occupied Muzaffarabad on October 2 flooded the streets to protest against the cash-strapped Pakistani government for sending the inflated electricity bills despite heavy load shedding. Outraged residents also gathered on the streets of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to demonstrate against the arbitrary detention of their colleagues by the Pakistani security forces for raising their voices against the Pakistani government for 'unaffordable' and 'unrealistic' hikes in their power tariff.

Muzaffarabad residents decry burden of high costs of electricity

In Muzaffarabad, residents decried the burden of the high costs of electricity as they demanded immediate relief. Several protesters were baton charged as clashes erupted between them and the Pakistani security forces who were trying to coerce some traders to re-open shops shuttered to encourage authorities to fulfil their demands. Dozens of protesters, their family and friends, as well as local activists were detained in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad as they torched their electricity bills on the roads in anger and tossed them into the nearby Neelum River, according to the Islamabad-based news agencies.

Muzaffarabad police lodged several FIRs [First Information Reports] against dozens of members of the action committees, councillors, and traders for participating in the anti-government demonstrations. In addition to raiding the protesters' residences in occupied Muzaffarabad, a huge contingent of Pakistani police launched a brutal crackdown inside the residents' sit-in camps and used tear gas to disperse the angry demonstrators further escalating the situation. Charges were reportedly filed against protesters for 'destroying electricity bills and provoking the public against the government'.

🚨🚨🚨



Widespread protests reported in Muzaffarabad, PoJK : Local source



Locals protesting increased electricity prices were attacked by police with tear gas and batons pic.twitter.com/mnLLbyeRHA — Anil Khatri🇮🇳 (@anilkhatri005) September 30, 2023

Unhappy residents in the Pakistan-occupied regions have been protesting against Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar-led administration for worsening their economic woes as the country struggles with steep inflation. Pakistan's federal cabinet had authorised a significant spike in the electricity base rate on the recommendation of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). The basic power tariff has been hiked by Pakistan's federal government by PKR 3 for 7.5 per unit in order to felicitate the $3 billion bailout package from the IMF. For the non-protected residential consumers, the government in Pakistan laid a proposal to hike the electricity bill by PKR 3 for 1-100 Units. This jumped some consumers' electricity bill per unit cost from PKR 13.48/unit to 16.48/unit spurring grievances and anger, spilling outrage on the streets.