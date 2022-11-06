PTI Announces Imran Khan's Comeback, Will Resume March From Where Bullet Was Fired

Two days after an attempt was made to assassinate former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) announced his comeback on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, PTI said that from Wazirabad, where the bullet was fired at the party chairman, the long march will resume on Tuesday, November 8. The march will reach Rawalpindi in 10 to 14 days.

A burst of gunfire hit PTI's container during a protest march for early elections in Wazirabad. In the 3-4 shots fired, one person was killed and at least five others were injured. The cricketer-turned-politician, who was leading the march, was wounded in the leg and rushed to the hospital, where he subsequently, underwent surgery.

وزیرآباد میں جہاں گولی لگی لانگ مارچ کا دوبارہ آغاز منگل 8 نومبر کو وہاں سے ہی ہو گا، 10سے 14 دنوں میں مارچ راولپنڈی پہنچے گا- @ImranKhanPTI #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/YtmCp1s6zS — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 6, 2022

Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirms Imran Khan's comeback

The Vice Chairman of PTI and former Pakistan Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed the news on the microblogging site, saying, "InshaAllah, the real freedom march will start from Tuesday from the place where these cowards tried assassinating our leader Imran Khan."

The PTI chairman and leaders have accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal Naseer of orchestrating the failed assassination bid on him. However, the Pakistan Army has rejected the accusations as "absolutely unacceptable" and vowed to protect its personnel "no matter what".

"It is a matter of honour for me that I will lead this convoy to Pindi from where Chairman Imran Khan himself will perform the duties of leadership," Qureshi wrote.

انشاءاللہ منگل سے حقیقی آزادی مارچ کا سلسلہ وہیں سے شروع ہوگا جہاں ان بزدلوں نے ہمارے قائد عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملہ کیا اور معظم شہید کا خون بہا۔ میرے لئے باعث ِاعزاز ھے کہ میں اس قافلے کی پنڈی تک قیادت کرونگا جہاں سے چئیرمین عمران خان خود رہبری کے فرائض سرانجام دیں گے. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) November 6, 2022

Ban on broadcasting & rebroadcasting of Imran Khan's speech

The announcement of the revival of the PTI march comes at a time when the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban on broadcasting or rebroadcasting Imran Khan’s speeches and press conferences. The PEMRA has warned that in case of observance of any violations, licenses of television channels will be suspended without any show-cause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law.

The regulatory body, in a statement, had said that airing "hateful, slanderous, vilifying and unwarranted statements" against the country’s leadership and state institutions is in sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution.

Later, the Pakistan government directed the country's electronic media watchdog to reverse the ban saying the government values the freedom of expression guaranteed in the Constitution.