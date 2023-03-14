PTI Calls For Nationwide Protest As Pakistan's Former PM Imran Khan Faces Arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday called on its supporters for nationwide protests as former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan faces arrest in the Toshakhana case.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry asked party supporters and workers to gather in the streets in a peaceful demonstration in a show of solidarity with Imran Khan.

"People of Pakistan should gather in the squares and intersections wherever they are and record a peaceful protest to show solidarity with Imran Khan, Tehreek-e-Insaf organizations should play a role in making this protest peaceful and announce the place," Chaudhry tweeted.

پاکستان کے لوگ جہاں بھی ہیں چوک اور چوراہوں میں اکٹھے ہوں اور عمران خان سے اظہار یکجہتی کیلئے پر امن احتجاج ریکارڈ کرائیں، تحریک انصاف کی تنظیمیں اس احتجاج کو پرامن بنانے میں کردار ادا کریں اور جگہ کا اعلان کریں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 14, 2023

Protests are already taking place in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other major cities against Imran Khan's arrest. The internet services have been suspended in Lahore.

چئیرمین عمران خان کی ممکنہ گرفتاری کیخلاف کراچی میں بھی احتجاج شروع۔ حیدری ماتکیٹ کے ساتھ شاہراہ پر لوگ نکل آۓ۔ #زمان_پارک_پہنچو pic.twitter.com/HjKAW6DbRg — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) March 14, 2023

The PTI had demanded an urgent hearing in regard to the cancellation of the arrest warrant. However, the Islamabad High Court rejected the plea and will hear the matter on Wednesday.

ہم عمران خان کی جان کو کسی صورت خطرے میں نہیں ڈال سکتے، کیا یہ عمران خان کی جان کی گارنٹی دیں جیسے نواز شریف کے لیے مانگی کئی تھی۔

@FarrukhHabibISF#زمان_پارک_پہنچو

pic.twitter.com/KHDT6VEU6D — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 14, 2023

Khan has been accused of buying gifts, including a costly Graff wristwatch he had received as the prime minister at a discounted price from Toshakhana or the state depository and selling them for profit.

Clashes were reported between police and PTI workers outside Imran Khan's residence as the latter approached to arrest him. His supporters also pelted stones at the cops. Both Khan's party workers and policemen were injured.

PTI leader Farukh Habib told the media that Imran Khan would not surrender to police in fake cases. "The arrest warrants in the case related to threatening a female judge were today suspended by the Islamabad High Court. Let's see what new warrants police have brought with them now," Habib said.

Notably, this is the 81st FIR against Imran Khan since the PML-N-led federal coalition came into power last year after toppling his government through a no-confidence motion.