PTI Calls For Urgent Protests Across Pakistan As Imran Khan's Video Before Arrest Released

Following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI wings in Pakistan and London have called for urgent protests. On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested by Pakistan Rangers from Islamabad High Court. The rangers were acting on orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Khan was arrested as part of the NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest occurred when Khan was making an appearance before a judge at Islamabad High Court. The former Pakistan PM was seeking bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

They have badly pushed injured Imran Khan. Pakistan’s people, this is the time to save your country. You won’t get any other opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Glo5cmvksd May 9, 2023

“URGENT PROTEST CALL BY PTI LONDON At Pakistan High Commission 34 Lowndes Square, London, SW1X 9JN Time: 1:00 PM today Organised By PTI London #BehindYouSkipper,” the PTI office in London wrote on Twitter. PTI also made calls for the protest outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence and in Liberty Chowk in Lahore. According to Geo TV, Pakistan Rangers arrived at the Islamabad high court in a black Toyota Hilux Vigo and took Khan towards an unknown location.

URGENT PROTEST CALL BY PTI LONDON

At Pakistan High Commission

34 Lowndes Square, London, SW1X 9JN



Time: 1:00PM today



Organised By PTI London #BehindYouSkipper — PTI London Official (@PTI_London) May 9, 2023

لاہور کے ورکرز اور سپورٹرز فوری طور پر لبرٹی

پہنچیں #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/GiaBwTcbLV — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

Khan releases statement moments before he was arrested

Just minutes after Khan was arrested, a video of the former Pakistani Prime Minister emerged online in which he was talking about his arrest. “My fellow Pakistanis, by the time this video will reach you, I would have gotten arrested under an illegitimate case,” The PTI chief stated in the video. “One thing should be clear, the Fundamental Rights in Pakistan have been diminished. It is also possible that after this, I won’t get a chance to meet you all,” he added. In the video, Khan reiterated that the arrest is being conducted because the “corrupt” Pakistani administration wants to stop him from his mission.

Imran Khan's message to the nation before his arrest#BehindYouSkipperAlways Establishment ENOUGH IS ENOUGH #BehindYouSkipperAlways Dirty Harry #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/SiYAEU2dLU — Jamshaid 🇵🇰  (@JamshaidBM) May 9, 2023

In the video Khan also called the current ruling government an “Imported” administration. “I appeal to everyone to come out for your freedom,” Khan asserted. “No country gets independence served on a platter, one has to work hard to get the freedom,” he concluded. According to Geo TV, the NAB issued an arrest warrant against Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 1. As per the report by the Pakistani news outlet, Khan was taken into custody under Section 9A of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.