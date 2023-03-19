PTI Calls Police Raid On Imran Khan Residence 'state Terrorism', Says Part Of London Plan

The Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party strongly denounced the search conducted by a heavy police contingent at the residence of PTI chairman Imran Khan, which the party described as "state terrorism" and alleged that it was part of a "London Plan" to eliminate him, reported Karachi-based Dawn. The search took place as Khan was leaving Zaman Park in Lahore to attend a court hearing in Islamabad on Saturday.

During a press conference at the PTI office, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the search operation carried out at Imran Khan's residence was part of a plan proposed by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the main organiser of the PML-N party. Chaudhry alleged that the purpose of the plan was to arrest Khan.

Fawad Chaudhry mentioned Maryam Nawaz Sharif's press conference held on Friday where she called for Imran Khan's arrest and claimed that Sharif had never even contested for a councillor's election. Chaudhry criticised Sharif's influence on the government's agenda despite her lack of electoral experience, stating, "A woman who has never even contested a councillor's election is setting the government's agenda."

Furthermore, Chaudhry asserted that the search operation conducted at Khan's residence disregarded court instructions and added to the nationwide chaos as PTI workers were demanding their leadership to organise rallies throughout the country.

He called upon his supporters to remain prepared for a decisive conflict and instructed them to wait for Imran Khan's directives before initiating any protests. Chaudhry mentioned that the party leaders were accompanying Khan on their way to Islamabad, but they had to turn back midway due to the news of the "cowardly attack" at Khan's residence.

According to Chaudhry, despite the severe inflationary situation in the country affecting the whole nation, the government's main priority seemed to be the detention of the PTI chairman. Chaudhry further claimed that the police officers used excavators to break down the gates of Khan's home, and climbed over walls and mistreated the residents inside.

He asserted that the search operation was a clear violation of the directives issued by the Lahore High Court, as the police did not inform the court's designated focal person, Imran Kishwar, prior to the raid. Despite having informed the Punjab advocate general Security DIG about the matter, the operation was still carried out.

Police brutality alleged by Khan’s sister

According to Dawn, the Lahore High Court had granted a request by the Punjab police chief to search Khan's Zaman Park home. The purpose of the search was to investigate the attacks on police units sent to execute arrest orders for Imran Khan issued by an Islamabad court on Friday.

Khan's sister, Uzma Khanum, posted a video message alleging that the police conducted the search without a warrant. She claimed that the officers brutally beat unarmed individuals inside the house, harassed and abused the servants, and appeared to be "blood-thirsty" in their actions. Khanum also stated that the police had taken her husband and several of their servants into custody.

PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi also visited Zaman Park after the search operation and condemned the police action as "brutality and violence." Elahi referred to Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah as fascists and accused the police of showing no regard for the dignity of women inside the house.

Elahi also criticised the use of rubber bullets and other forceful tactics against the employees and workers present there, as reported by Dawn.