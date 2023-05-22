Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Fears That He'll Be Arrested 'again' Outside Islamabad HC

In the latest update, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has shared that he may be arrested again when he will go for his hearing in Islamabad High Court, reported ARY News on Sunday. It is to be noted that Imran Khan is due to go to the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday this week in the Al Qadir Trust case. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan said that the ruling Pakistan's government has been determined to remove him from the political landscape and this determination of theirs has stemmed from their fear of losing the 2019 general elections.

Imran fears his arrest again!

While sharing his fears, the PTI Chairman has blamed Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for attempting to destabilise his government and said that he doesn't understand why the latter attempted it. "On Tuesday, I'm going to appear before the court in Islamabad for various bails and there are 80 per cent chances that I will be arrested," said the former Pakistan prime minister while talking to international media, reported ARY News.

Further, he also talked about his crackdown on his party where he said that over 10,000 workers, including senior leadership and women, have been arrested. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has recently informed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that he can join the probe in Al Qadir Trust Case next week, as per the Dawn news report.

Further, Khan said that he would be appearing for the case's investigation on Tuesday by 11 AM. However, he has the NAB to confirm the aforementioned time for him to join the investigation in his response to the anti-graft watchdog's call-up notice. PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who has been on bail till June 2, has been dramatically arrested by Pak Rangers from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

His arrest led to massive unrest in Pakistan as PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.