PTI Chief Imran Khan Admits He Has 'no' Evidence Against Pakistan Army Officials

Why you’re reading this: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan admitted on Monday, that he had no proof to support his claims. The statement has been made by Khan during the interrogation after recurrently levelling allegations against a senior army officer in his speeches and media talks. This probe by the joint investigation team (JIT) comes after Imran Khan presented himself at the Islamabad High Court.

3 things you need to know:

Imran Khan appeared at Islamabad High Court (IHC) on June 12.

The PTI chief was interrogated by a joint investigation team (JIT) after getting bail from IHC on June 12.

PTI Chairman admitted he has "no" proof to support his claims.

Why Imran Khan has been interrogated by JIT?

The PTI chief has appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) as they have been probing the allegations against top military officials, according to Geo News. This interrogation of Imran Khan came after he appeared at Islamabad High Court. The JIT questioned the former prime minister at the office of Islamabad Police DIG (operations) for FIR no 255/23, registered at Ramna Police Station.

What was the allegation against Imran Khan?

The charges that have been written in the FIR were read out and video clips were shown to Imran Khan. In the charges that have been pressed against the PTI chief, the prominent one is that he levelled baseless allegations against the military officials, including torture and devising a plan to kill him, as per the Pakistan news outlet. According to JIT, the PTI chief owned all the contents of the clips. Soon after the interrogation was completed, the ex-Pakistan PM said: “I own all my (video) clips; now I need to go.” The JIT proceedings were recorded on paper and then, signed by the PTI chief.

What all questions have been asked during the interrogation?

According to the Pakistan-based newspaper, the interrogation went like this:

JIT: Do (you) own clips? PTI chief: Yes.

JIT: Do you have any proof of your allegations against army officers? PTI chief: No.

JIT: Did the senior army officer directly threaten you? PTI chief: No.

JIT: Then why (you) level allegations? PTI chief: Someone told me.

JIT: Any proof or evidence you have? PTI chief: No.

JIT: [And] why did you name the top intelligence official? PTI chief: He did a press conference.

JIT: Have you met the senior army officer? PTI chief: No.

JIT: To whom do you call Dirty Harry? PTI chief: Senior army officer.

Has Imran Khan's bail been extended by Islamabad High Court?

PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeared in the IHC on June 12 and got protective bail for 14 days, as per the official Twitter account of PTI Islamabad. Taking to Twitter, PTI Islamabad wrote, "Alhamdulillah Islamabad High Court granted 14-day protective bail to Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan in the case filed in Dera Ghazi Khan."

Notably, Khan has been accused of deliberately concealing details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana, during his time as prime minister, and proceeds from their reported sales. Currently, Khan has been facing a number of legal issues over his retention of gifts. The issue also led to his previous disqualification by the electoral body. Last month, the PTI chief was indicted in the case.