PTI Chief Imran Khan Appears Before Islamabad High Court

PTI Chief Imran Khan has appeared before Islamabad High Court for four separate cases, reported a local Pakistan newspaper. His four cases include one anti-terrorism case, one case concerning prohibited funding in the banking court, and two cases in the sessions court. The banking court has resumed hearing the prohibited funding case against him.

Imran Khan in Court

The sessions court is to hear the Toshakhana reference and the same court would hear an attempted murder case against the PTI chief. However, for his terrorism case, an anti-terrorism court has been scheduled. Taking to Twitter, PTI wrote: "Imran Khan in Court."

عمران خان کورٹ میں : pic.twitter.com/M71Rco7JEO — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 28, 2023

Whereas in a separate Tweet, PTI shared a video of the supporters of Imran Khan.

On February 20, he had appeared in the court in connection with violent protests outside the election commission office in 2022.