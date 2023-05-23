PTI Chief Imran Khan Granted Interim Bail In Eight Cases By Islamabad HC Until June 08

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, was granted bail on eight counts involving the violence at the Judicial Complex on Tuesday by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad. While hearing the PTI chief's request, the judge granted bail until June 8. Earlier today, In connection with the Al-Qadir Trust issue, the former premier and his wife, Bushra Bibi also got bail from an accountability court (NAB) in Islamabad.

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, has been given bail in the Al Qadir Trust case till May 31 by an accountability court. She entered a plea in court earlier that day, pleading for bail to stop the NAB from arresting her. Imran has already claimed that he believes there are "80% chance" that he will be arrested while in the capital for his court appearances, as reported by Dawn.

عمران خان اور انکی اہلیہ جوڈیشل کمپلیکس پہنچ گئے

I urge everyone to maintain peace: Imran Khan

However, Imran urged his fans to maintain peace in case he was arrested during a session on Twitter Spaces last night. "I urge everyone to maintain peace because if you act violently, they may decide to retaliate. We must consistently demonstrate peacefully, he urged.

Imran Khan arrested under the Al-Qadir Trust

Even though he had been granted bail in every instance, the PTI chairman maintained that the likelihood of his arrest was "high". I have all the necessary bail, but the circumstances mean that they could still detain me, he remarked. Nobody could prevent anyone from organising a non-violent rally, even outside the General Headquarters, he continued, adding that peaceful protest was a fundamental right as reported by Dawn.

Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi were served with summons by the NAB earlier this month in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case and the investigation into the alleged abuse of power by a public official in facilitating the illegal transfer of £190 million for personal gain, but they chose not to show up.