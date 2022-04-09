PTI Files review Petition Against Pak SC Verdict On No-trust Vote, Assembly Dissolution

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision of April 7, requesting that the top court's impugned order be recalled. Filing the petition under Article 188 of the Constitution, the Imran Khan-led party claimed that the order was passed based on 'errors floating on the surface'.

"It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that this August Court may kindly review, recall and set aside the Impugned Order dated 07.04.2022 passed in the captioned cases which is based on errors floating on the surface, therefore, the impugned Order may kindly be recalled and captioned causes be dismissed/discharged," PTI's petition read.

"It is further prayed that in the meanwhile, the operation of the impugned order be suspended. Any other relief to which this Honorable Court may consider that the Petitioner is entitled to may also be Awarded, in the interest of justice, law, and equity," it added.

The decision to file the review petition has been taken after Imran Khan called for an urgent cabinet meeting, in which as per sources, the verdict was discussed elaborately. During his address to the nation on Friday, Imran Khan had said that he was 'upset' over the SC verdict, complaining that the top court did not take the 'threat letter' seriously.

Big setback for Imran Khan in Pakistan Supreme Court

After five days of hearing, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its verdict on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the PM and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict, upheld that the Deputy Speaker’s April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional'.

"No confidence motion remains intact", the five-judge said in the verdict. Furthermore, the bench overruled the dissolution of the Assembly, calling the suggestion of Imran Khan to President Arif Alvi 'wrong' and added, "The Assembly will be restored. The Cabinet will also be reinstated. Imran Khan continues to be the Prime Minister... Caretaker PM null and void." The CJP had earlier called the Deputy Speaker's ruling "a violation of Article 95 of the Constitution."

Further, a session of the National Assembly was scheduled for April 9, Saturday, at 10:30 AM (PKT), which is currently underway at the moment. Voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan is expected after 8 PM today, as per the local media.