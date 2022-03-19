PTI Founding Member Rebels Against Imran Khan; Says "Step Down, Let Someone Else Be PM"

In a major setback to Pakistan PM Imran Khan, PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon has urged Khan to step down as PM. In an interview with Pakistan's Geo News, Haroon said that Khan's resignation would put an end to the crisis. Imran Khan faces a looming no-confidence vote next week and is grappling to gain support.

PTI founding member rebels against Imran Khan

“The PM (Imran Khan) should resign and bring forward any other member from the party to become prime minister. That’s the only way to move forward and bring this crisis to an end. The country can no longer sustain instability and PM Imran Khan must shed his stubbornness," he said to Geo News.

On the other hand, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that he is empowered to adjourn a session for an indefinite period and his authority could not be challenged. Irked by the Speaker's declaration Senate Opposition leader Ishaq Dar reminded him, "Speaker is bound to run the Assembly in accordance with Constitution, Law & Rules -Not as per his whims & wishes. Article 95 mandates the Speaker to complete no-confidence proceedings within 7 days".

With the Army maintaining that it has nothing to do with politics, preferring to be neutral, Imran Khan has been hardpressed to gain support for his govt. 24 PTI rebel Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have openly threatened to vote against him, prompting Khan to call for a big rally in Islamabad amassing 10 lakh PTI workers. The Opposition has asked their workers to march towards Islamabad on March 25 to occupy the D-Chowk in front of Parliament where Khan plans to hold a rally.

Imran Khan faces no-confidence

Over 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan with the country's National Assembly secretariat. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session will have to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30. Allies PML (Q), MQM-P are dithering over supporting Imran Khan and are yet to decide. In a last-ditch attempt, the PM met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday seeking help, but the Army has refused to interfere and rally support for Imran Khan.

As Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats - 10 short of 172 required to topple Imran Khan's government. While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P.