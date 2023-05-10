PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry Urges Pak Chief Justice To Hear Imran Khan's Plea Today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to hear former Pakistan's PM Imran Khan's case today. He said that there are reports of violent elements and it would stop only when Khan is released.

Chaudhry said, "It is my request to the Chief Justice that the case should be heard today. Is there a constitution in Pakistan or not? There are reports coming in that violent elements were introduced in the protests by the ruling government. This movement will continue and will only stop when Imran is released."

As the law and order situation in Pakistan spirals out of control, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has urged party supporters to "remain peaceful". He noted that there were efforts underway to declare the PTI party as "violent".

He said, "I want to tell the PTI workers that the Army is ours and we are workers who believe in the constitution. Very soon there will be a new morning and Imran Khan will be released."

Chaudhry derided arbitrary detention of Imran Khan

Chaudhry also derided the arbitrary detention of Imran Khan, and said, "The way he was arrested yesterday, I want to tell the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court that tomorrow they will also take you from your chamber in Islamabad High Court and you will not be able to do anything."

Further defending the PTI chief he claimed that Khan was detained for "creating a free university for the poor, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza were declared innocent in money laundering of 24 billion". He added, "The biggest crime of Imran Khan is that he is the biggest philanthropist of Pakistan, who gave top-class hospitals, and universities to Pakistan."

The comments by Chaudhary came after Pakistan's Supreme Court rejected the PTI plea challenging former PM Imran Khan's arrest. Meanwhile, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sent to 8-day physical remand to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by the Court.