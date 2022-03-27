PTI Leaders Not For Sale, Oppn Has No Vision For Pakistan: Foreign Minister Shah Qureshi

The leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will not fall prey to horse trading. No matter how much wealth is offered to them. While the ruling party has the vision, the Opposition in Pakistan has no roadmap for the country's development and they are after PM Imran Khan to cave in to their pressure and resign, said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The Minister was addressing a rally organised by the ruling PTI as a show of strength against the no-confidence motion introduced in the assembly by the Opposition parties.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی کال پر قوم جاگ چکی ہے اور قوم نے عمران خان پر اپنے بھرپور اعتماد کا اظہار کردیا ہے۔ وزیر خارجہ @SMQureshiPTI

#IamImranKhan pic.twitter.com/Tx6kwO4cmw — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 27, 2022

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appeals to supporters to stand with Imran Khan

The Foreign Minister hit out at Opposition leader Asif Ali Zardari and said, "Asif Ali Zardari, bring all your wealth, none of the political activists are ready to be sold. Today, the people of Pakistan have expressed their faith in Imran Khan. I have come to tell you that me and my son who are in the National Assembly, our votes will go to you. We will not compromise. We were, are and will always stand by you."

Qureshi further appealed to the massive crowd present at Islamabad Parade ground to stand before his leader. "I have come with a question today that Imran Khan is standing alone on one side today, and rest of on the other side. They do not have the same flag, vision and destination. But they have come together to bow Imran down. Would you let Imran bow down?"

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan

The Parade Ground swelled with support for Imran Khan's PTI, as he faces the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly over massive corruption, unemployment, inflation and price hike. The motion was moved by the Opposition parties on March 8 after the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) long march in Islamabad. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried out as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. As the crucial no-confidence motion session inched closer and uncertainty continued to shroud political alliances, at least 50 ministers belonging to the ruling party had gone 'missing' from the political front.

Image: AP