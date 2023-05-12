PTI Leaders Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid Arrested As Crackdown Intensifies In Pakistan

The crackdown of law enforcement officials on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders intensified on Friday as two senior members of the party were apprehended separately in Islamabad and Lahore. The two leaders in question are Dr Shireen Mazari and Dr Yasmin Rashid, who were arrested as the police conducted raids during the wee hours of Friday.

Mazari and Rashid are merely two of the several PTI leaders who have been detained since party chief Imran Khan's arrest earlier this week. Those apprehended include Ejaz Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, and Ali Mohammad Khan. The leaders have been arrested under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). According to PTI leader Andaleeb Abbas, Rashid was in hiding to evade her arrest.

PTI's Iron Lady @Dr_YasminRashid has been arrested! They think they can stop this movement by these arrests, they don't know that Pakistan has changed forever, we are all Imran Khan now. #میں_بھی_عمران_خان_ہوں pic.twitter.com/1OioE3Q06l — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023

It will surely be a victory for democracy as @ShireenMazari1 said! Ensure your presence at G13 Kashmir Highway Islamabad right now! #میں_بھی_عمران_خان_ہوں pic.twitter.com/D74qgQo96Q — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023

Several PTI leaders arrested

"Police had taken her close family members into custody two days ago but her husband was released after his health deteriorated. Her brother-in-law is still in police custody," Abbas said. Rashid has several cases filed against her, including an attack on the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander.

Sources who spoke to Geo News on the condition of anonymity have said that PTI leaders Khusro Baktiar, Afzal Sahi, and Bilal Basra have also ended up in the Sarwar Road Police Station in Lahore. Amid the crackdown, Khan appeared in the Islamabad High Court on Friday to seek anticipatory bail.