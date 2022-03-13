PTI Minister Retracts His Allegations Against Ally PML-Q As Political Crisis Looms In Pak

The mounting crisis in Pakistan became transparent as Pakistan's Interior minister Sheikh Rashid ate his words on Sunday after being asked about his allegations of 'blackmailing' against PTI ally- PML-Q.

Justifying his statement, Rashid Khan on Sunday claimed that his comment was not directed at any particular party and was made in ‘general.’ This came after Rashid had earlier claimed that the ‘party with 5 members in the National Assembly was blackmailing Imran Khan for not supporting the no-trust motion against him.’

Retracting his statement to put his ally’s in confidence, Pak Interior Minister clarified, “ "I neither named the Q league nor the Chaudhrys ... I only said it in general," Rashid claimed. "[Chaudhry] Shujaat is my brother. God bless him with health ... I will never speak against him.” Rashid, however, added that ‘the true test of a friend comes during trying times.’

This comes after Rashid, earlier in a veiled attack against PML-Q said, "I stand like a rock with Imran Khan. I am not responsible for anyone else. I am not like those people with five (seats in the National Assembly) who are blackmailing (the government).”

Amid the mounting pressure exerted by the opposition parties, the Imran Khan-led PTI government is carefully treading ahead while making political statements as the fear of losing its powers looms over their heads.

PTI’s four allies that have supported the Imran Khan government with 17 MNAs to form the government are mulling their support presently as the PTI government fails to subside the rising resentment in the public against the government. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) are waiting for each other’s response on the No-confidence motion. Prime Minister Imran Khan will lose the majority in the 342-member House if any one of its allies withdraws their support.

Opposition parties confident Imran Khan would fail no-trust motion

On Tuesday, March 8, Opposition parties in Pakistan submitted the no-trust motion and a requisition notice in the National Assembly, making it mandatory for the speaker to summon the session of the National Assembly by March 22.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said that the Opposition is confident that Imran Khan will not be able to pass the no-confidence motion as his government has a thin majority by just nine seats.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI