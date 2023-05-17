PTI Protesters Who Attacked On Military Installations To Be Tried Under Army Act: Pak Govt

Pakistan's ruling government on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who attacked military installations, Corps Commander's residence Jinnah House and the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi will be tried under the Pakistan Army Act. The federal government of Pakistan dubbed May 9 as the 'Black Day' when the angry protesters destroyed the military and civilian infrastructure, in an apparent display of collapse of law and order in the country.

Attack on military installation comes under Army's jurisdiction: Pakistan's Information Minister

The vandalisation, looting and ransacking of the Army residences came after the PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest in a corruption case. After holding a Special Corps Commander Conference meeting, Pakistan's government announced that it will try the PTI vandals under the Army Act, Official Secrets Act, and other relevant laws to punish them, according to Islamabad-based Geo News.

"This matter [of attacks on military installations] comes under the army's jurisdiction," Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was quoted as saying. "The sentiments of the army men standing on the borders were hurt," she added, referring to the vandalisation of the GHQ, Lahore Corps Commander House, and tearing down of a Pakistani martyrs' monument.

Law enforcement of Pakistan will no longer show restraint against the PTI perpetrators and the violators who resort to the destruction of military installations, the federal government of Pakistan noted. The decision for the trial of the PTI activists under the Pakistan Army Act was backed by Pakistan's National Security Committee. Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was quoted by the outlet as asserting that the government will ensure that "no one faces injustice". She further stated that they "will have to pay for what they did." The latter accused PTI's chief Imran Khan and top member Murad Saeed for allegedly "inciting" violence and provoking the citizens to loot and arson. The top leadership of PTI "cannot be disassociated from the protests," Aurangzeb reportedly stated. She also slammed the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for his greetings to Khan "good to see you" as he appeared before the Supreme Court.

Earlier yesterday, Pakistan's Chief Justice Bandial responded to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's accusations that the judiciary has projected bias by granting bail and greeting Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's chief Imran Khan in the court. Chief Justice of Pakistan Bandial told former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "Good to see you," and his remark attracted a backlash from the federal cabinet that questioned CJP's court etiquette. CJP Bandial justified his demeanour saying that he greets everyone in the court using positive remarks.