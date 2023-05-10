PTI Says Leader Usman Dar's Sialkot House Raided By Police After Imran Khan's Arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that law enforcement officials conducted a raid on the residence of the party's leader Usman Dar after PTI chief and former Pakistan Premier Imran Khan was apprehended on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the political party said: "Sialkot: Police raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar. The mother of the Dar brothers was harassed by violating the sanctity of the chador and the four walls."

The post included a clip of Dar's house and displayed policemen surrounding Dar's mother. After spotting the camera outside, one of them drew the curtains to obstruct the view. The raid comes at a turbulent time for PTI, particularly because of Khan's arrest outside Islamabad High Court due to a warrant by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest has sparked protests across Pakistan, with people demanding the ex-PM's release.

سیالکوٹ: رہنما پاکستان تحریک انصاف عثمان ڈار کی رہائشگاہ پر پولیس نے دھاوا بول دیا۔

چادر اور چار دیواری کا تقدس پامال کرتے ہوئے ڈار برادران کی والدہ کو ہراساں کیا گیا۔#ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/oFG8CHkxY3 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

Protests rage in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest

In Karachi, PTI leader Aftab Siddiqui declared the demonstrations and exhorted people to observe a complete shutdown. With stone pelting and vandalism, several protesters engaged in a violent clash with the police near a nursery, according to Geo News.

In addition to that, PTI leader Hassaan Niazi tweeted: "Core commander house lahore surround from all chowks. Protesters have decided to stay here all night. All cantt check post deserted. Scary anger in public. PTI workers trying to stop the public but anger is too much."

Core commander house lahore surround from all chowks. Protesters have decided to stay here all night. All cantt check post deserted. Scary anger in public. PTI workers trying to stop the public but anger is too much. — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) May 9, 2023

PTI workers from various parts of the country came together to stage the protests, including those from Multan, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Gujranwala, and Mardan. On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry assured supporters that the party will head to the Supreme Court in the morning to challenge Islamabad High Court's "surprising" upholding of Khan's arrest.