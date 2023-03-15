PTI Says Party Chief Imran Khan 'attacked Through Bullets, Expired Tear Gas'

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged that their party leader Imran Khan was subjected to an attack involving bullets, expired tear gas, and other such means. "Pakistan's most popular leader and former prime minister was attacked through bullets, expired tear gas and etc. The fascism of this regime stands exposed," PTI tweeted on its official Twitter handle at 11:52 am on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s most popular leader and former Prime Minister was attacked through bullets, expired tear gas and etc. The fascism of this regime stands exposed. #زمان_پارک_پُہنچو pic.twitter.com/f7F3UrLMEh March 15, 2023

According to a report by Dawn newspaper based in Karachi, PTI claimed that the law enforcement personnel were subjecting Zaman Park, where their chairman Imran Khan was staying, to a severe attack. The party further shared a video on Wednesday at 11:48 am, alleging that the Rangers and Police were engaged in open firing, but it was not clear when the footage was recorded and could not be independently verified by Dawn.

Rangers firing straight into unarmed citizens at Zaman Park as if they are attacking an enemy force on the battlefield. pic.twitter.com/dK8mlLHA4Y — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2023

On Wednesday, Dawn newspaper reported that a police team that had gone to Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park on Tuesday to arrest him was met with strong resistance from PTI supporters. Despite being faced with tear gas and water cannons, the supporters managed to keep the police personnel at bay for over 11 hours. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers were heavily engaged in the confrontation.

On Tuesday night, PTI managed to gain an advantage in Lahore as a significant number of supporters flooded into Zaman Park, leading to the security personnel retreating. According to Geo News, the police suffered around 30 casualties, and at least 15 PTI members were detained by the police, Prior to this, Imran Khan had accused the federal government of having a "London plan" to arrest him and finish all cases against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the country.

In a video message, Khan said: 'This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif."