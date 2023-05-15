'PTI Social Media Cell Trying To Turn Pakistan Into Sudan': Pakistan Minister

Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, has lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) social media team for "running totally baseless smear drives aimed at creating a Sudan-like situation in the country". It is to be noted that on May 15, Pakistan's ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) workers and supporters are protesting outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The President of the PDM, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman asked the nation to march towards the Supreme Court on Monday to protest against Imran Khan's bail order.

Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran Khan and his supporters

Taking to Twitter, Ahsan Iqbal wrote, "The tragic events of May 9 are proof of this. PTI's social media has become a hub for fake news to create rifts in the armed forces. Enemies of Pakistan desire to create a Sudan-like situation in Pakistan through Imran Niazi." In his long three-paragraph tweet, he has not only criticised the former Pakistan PM but also lashed out at PTI's Twitter team who has been spreading baseless information to create more ruckus in Pakistan.

Under the new hybrid technique of warfare, anarchy is systematically spread in the target country. Economically, it is destabilized, political chaos is created through fragmentation & confrontation, state institutions are divided so that they cannot play their role, distrust… — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) May 15, 2023

While talking to the reporters in Narowal, a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan said, "PTI's social media wanted to turn the country into Sudan via its fabricated campaigns." Further, he added that the party should be ashamed of its "anti-state" narrative and activities. “When it is your turn to give receipts, you are crying? When it is your turn to give receipts, you burn Jinnah House," he said, condemning Imran Khan for his corruption case. Further, he advised Imran Khan to stop running away from accountability and said, “Imran Khan, you should give answers and receipts,” reported Geo News.