A large group of British Pakistani supporters from the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party gathered on Sunday outside the UK Parliament building in London to protest the current state of human rights in Pakistan under the Shehbaz Sharif government.

British Pakistanis chanting. "WHAT WE WANT? ELECTIONS" at the Parliament Square London as they bring to the attention of the UK Government the Human Rights Breaches in Pakistan by the facist government. #PakistanUnderSeige #ImranKhanForPakistan pic.twitter.com/yIMhMJD2FI May 21, 2023

Calls to bring down the "facist government" echoed through the UK capital's streets as protesters demanded for elections in Pakistan and the end of the "PDM regime". PDM refers to the Pakistan Democratic Movement that was formed in October 2020 to oppose the then-PM Imran Khan. The coalition of political parties has since then come under wide scrutiny from Imran Khan and his supporters.

Violence in Pakistan brings international condemnation

Former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote in Parliament last year. He has claimed his ouster was illegal and a Western conspiracy — charges his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, denies.

Khan remains hugely popular among grassroots followers — though two of his lawmakers and several politicians quit his party over the recent violence — and has campaigned against Sharif’s government, demanding early elections.

His campaign, arrest and the subsequent violence have deepened the political turmoil and economic crisis in Pakistan, where authorities are also facing a surge in militant attacks.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that those involved in the May 9 violence and attacked military installations and state institutions would not be spared.

Addressing a meeting here on the law and order situation in the country after the violence that followed following the arrest of Imran Khan, the ousted prime minister and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party on May 9, Sharif said that the “rioters” won’t be allowed to escape the law.

“It has been decided that everyone involved in the May 9 events … the planners, abusers or anyone … will be punished as per the law and the Constitution,” he said.