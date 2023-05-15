PTI Threatens To Take Rangers, NAB To Court Over Imran Khan's ‘abduction’, Demands Probe

Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Monday asserted that it will take the Punjab Rangers and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to the court over the detention of the party's chief. Khan was arrested on May 9 from the court premises which plunged the country into violent protests and chaos. PTI is now saying that it will lodge the FIRs on the ruling Pakistan government of Shehbaz Sharif over the “murder of unarmed citizens at peaceful protests” countrywide.

“The interior minister, as well as Punjab and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa chief ministers and police chiefs, will be nominated in these cases,” the party said , according to the Islamabad based newspaper Dawn.

A high-powered commission must be established for probe: PTI

The PTI demanded that a high-powered commission must be established comprising the Supreme Court judges that should investigate in an unbiased manner the killings of citizens of Pakistan who took to the streets to demonstrate against the arrest, exercising their democratic rights. A probe must be ordered to establish the attempts to incite protesters that led to the anarchy-like situation, the PTI said, according to Dawn. These decisions were taken during a meeting of the PTI party leaders chaired by chief Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence on May 14.

As many as 24 people were killed in the protests that took a violent form following Khan's arrest. An estimated 700 were injured badly, as per the figures cited by the Pakistan press. Scored of PTI activists were booked by the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government. An estimated 3,500 leaders and workers were arbitrarily detained by Islamabad's law enforcement agencies. They were taken to an unidentified location and their whereabouts are still unknown.

PTI called the narrative of violence across the streets "propaganda" spread by the government. “PTI chief Imran Khan never deviated from the course of law and justice even when he faced the worst kind of situations in his political career,” the PTI stated, according to their statement cited by the paper. It went on to add, "Not a single stone was thrown during protests at thousands of locations in the country in the aftermath of an assassination attempt on Mr Khan on November 3 last year." The PTI noted that the “false propaganda" was spread by the government using the state-controlled media to defame Khan's supporters and his PTI party. The narratives against Khan's party were "aimed at protecting those who planned to create anarchy and unrest across the country," they maintained. PTI, in the statement, also strongly condemned the “attack” on the Supreme Court by “seminaries students” who were led by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.