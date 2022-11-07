PTI To Hold Protest, Demand Shehbaz Sharif's Resignation Over Imran's Assassination Bid

Days after an assassination attempt was made against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that it would be taking out a protest outside the Governor's House at 7 pm on Monday, November 7.

A burst of gunfire hit PTI's container during a protest march for early elections in Wazirabad on November 3. In the 3-4 shots fired, one person was killed and at least five others were injured. The cricketer-turned-politician, who was leading the march, was wounded in the leg and rushed to the hospital, where he subsequently, underwent surgery.

Imran Khan has accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal Naseer of orchestrating the failed assassination bid on him.

PTI announces protest outside Governor's House

In the protest, the demands to be put forth are 'simple'. "Resignation of all three accused of an assassination attempt on Chairman Imran Khan and registration of an FIR including all three names," the tweet on the party handle read.

Lahore: Vice Chairman @SMQureshiPTI will lead a protest outside Governor House tonight at 07:00 PM. The demand is simple: resignation of all three accused of assassination attempt on Chairman Imran Khan and registration of an FIR including all three names. #رُکنانہیں_جھُکنانہیں pic.twitter.com/mCsESfwpiU — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 7, 2022

Pakistan Supreme Court directs Police to file FIR

This is despite the Supreme Court in Pakistan ordering Punjab's provincial government to file an FIR over the shooting of Imran Khan within 24 hours. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the apex court would take suo-motu notice if the FIR was not registered.

"Working according to the law, the court is with you," said Bandial, directing IGP Faisal Shahkar, who joined the hearing from the SC's Lahore registry via video link, to get officials to probe into the matter. Bandial assured Shahkar that nobody would interfere with his work till the time he was posted at the IG.