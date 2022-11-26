'PTI Will Resign From All Assemblies,' Says Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In his first rally since he was wounded during an assassination bid, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his party has decided to not remain part of the present political system and will resign from all Assemblies.

"We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all the assemblues and get out of this corrupt system," Khan was quoted as saying by Pakistani media.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is presently in power in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. It has representation in the Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies also.

The PTI supremo said that instead of creating havoc, his party has decided to walk out of the assemblies. The dates for resigning from assemblies will be announced in the next few days, he added.

Moreover, Khan said that he will discuss this with his chief ministers and will speak with the parliamentary party and will soon announce when the party would leave the assemblies.

The PTI lawmakers had already resigned from the Pakistan National Assembly but the resignations of all lawmakers were not accepted.

Khan reiterated to continue his protest until new polls were announced in Pakistan. Elections are not due in the neighbouring country until the term of the current National Assembly gets over in August 2023.

"The movement of Haqeeqi Azadi will continue until genuine freedom is achieved," he said, adding that the moment would come once new elections were held.

Khan also said that the country was steering towards a default which would compromise its national security. He said that default risk was over 100 per cent which was just 5 per cent when his government was toppled in April.

The 70-year-old leader was attacked earlier this month. He has repeatedly alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI Counter Intelligence Wing head Maj-Gen Faisal Naseer were behind the attack on him.