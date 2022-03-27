Ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's mega rally in Islamabad, a video of his party workers getting self-defence training has gone viral. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Faheem Khan and MPA Raja Azhar said they are preparing a "special self-defence squad" for the security of the rally on Sunday.

Reports said they were being trained as the PTI rally is likely to cross a Joint Opposition rally led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam President Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman, who has deployed uniformed volunteer force "Ansarul Islam" for protection. Ansarul Islam is the same force that barged into the Parliamentary Lodge of Pakistan earlier this month.

پی ٹی آئی کے رکن سندھ اسمبلی راجہ اظہر نے مولانا فضل الرحمان شہباز شریف اور آصف زرداری سے عمران کی حفاظت کے لئیے کارکنوں پہ مشتمل دستہ تیار کرلیا ہے ، راجہ اظہر کہتے ہیں کہ ہر طرح کی تیاری کرلی ہے pic.twitter.com/ikWl7NkqSJ — Faizullah Khan (@FaizullahSwati) March 21, 2022

MPA Raja Azhar said the PTI forces are not armed but it is a technical squad that can be activated for self-defence during the public meeting in Islamabad. We will respond if attacked with the sticks by any of the opposition parties, Raja Azhar said, as per ARY news.

"We are not the ones who used to do the politics of weapons. We are the ones who serve the nation through [clean] politics and give a technical defeat to our opponents," he said in the video shared on Twitter.

Earlier, in another viral video, Azhar was seen practising martial arts ahead of the PTI public rally.

PTI power show ahead of the no-trust vote

An embattled Imran Khan, who is likely to be thrown out of power, has called for mobilizing supporters in the capital today, in a bid to showcase PTI's strength ahead of the Opposition's no-trust vote.

With over 100 lawmakers supporting the no-confidence motion against Khan, the incumbent Pakistan PM is counting his days. While the ruling party PTI is scheduled to carry out one in the capital city, giving rise to potential clashes, Imran Khan has reportedly vowed to 'fight until the last moment'.

Terming the Opposition's move as that of 'dacoits', PTI said in a tweet referring to Imran Khan, "I want my people to come to Parade Ground tomorrow, tomorrow we will show a sea of people!"

Meanwhile, the 'Mehangai' (inflation) march of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) started from Karachi is said to have entered Punjab province. The thick march against Imran Khan was joined by other supporters at Iqbalabad on Friday, Pakistan's Dunya News reported.

Image: PTI