PTI's Shaukat Yousafzai invites PDM For Dialogue, Urges To Cancel Peshawar Rally

On October 30, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shaukat Yousafzai offered to hold dialogues on all matters except accountability issues with the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ahead of the PDM's rally in Peshawar, scheduled for November. The two opposition rival parties have been aiming to come together to oust the Imran Khan government and challenge Pakistan’s powerful military. Yousafzai urged the leaders of the PDM to postpone the Peshawar rally in view of the recent bomb attack in a madrassa’s prayer hall in the north-western city of Peshawar that killed 8 students, according to sources of Daily Pakistan.

Furthermore, condemning the bomb blast, PTI’s senior leader, Yousafzai said, “Peshawar has witnessed a tragic terrorism incident in which innocent children of a madrassa were targeted.” He added, "The PDM should reconsider its Peshawar rally in view of the potential threat of terrorism. The provincial government will not impose any ban on rallies and processions,” an ANI report. Promising security to the rallies of PDM, Yousafzai said that the PTI government was ready to provide safety to the organized rallies and processions of the opposition, adding, that the corruption of some leaders led to the loss of innocent lives.

30-10-2020: Meeting called by VP ANP (Female) Shazia Aurangzeb to discuss women participation in PDM rally. pic.twitter.com/JXUhYhrLHW — Saqib Ullah Khan Chamkani (@chamkani_saqib) October 30, 2020

“The Pakistan army and police have made huge sacrifices to eradicate terrorism. However, speeches are being made in PDM rallies against Pak Army which is reprehensible and making enemies of the country happy,” Yousafzai was quoted saying by Pakistan Daily. He added, saying, “This is providing an opportunity to the enemy to propagandize against Pakistan.” Yousafzai also offered to negotiate with the PDM on civil and public matters.

[PDM rally held in Quetta. Credit: AP]

Attacked opposition parties

Defending the Imran Khan government, the PTI leader said that the PM was aware of the inflation and was taking measures to steer the economy in shackles in the right direction towards recovery. He attacked the opposition parties, saying, that their goal was to shield the corruption and that will “not be allowed under any circumstances.” PDM’s third rally of the 11-party joint alliance was held in Quetta that shook the Imran Khan government.

