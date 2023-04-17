Punjab Elections Will Not Take Place On May 14 Despite SC Ruling: Pak Interior Minister

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated on Sunday that despite the "all-out efforts" of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the elections in Punjab will not take place on May 14 as per the Supreme Court's ruling, reported The News International newspaper.

Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, Sanaullah emphasised that elections in Punjab will be held simultaneously under a caretaker government. He further stated that elections across the country would be held on the scheduled dates this year. “If elections are not held in May, then October is not too far away either,” he said.

Sanaullah while calling Imran Khan a “fitna” (chaos), said that he had been brought to power through a “conspiracy”. “Their (PTI’s) policies over four years created a crisis situation for the country,” he added.

Dawn reported that an emergency meeting of Pakistan's federal cabinet was called to decide whether to release funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting the elections in Punjab, or to defy the Supreme Court's orders.

According to a PML-N insider, the Sharifs were fully prepared to go against the decision of the three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, and this was not a secret.

Pakistan's Information Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, told Dawn that the meeting, which she described as "important" to address current issues, will be held in Lahore and will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

SC issues warning to Shehbaz govt as election funds delayed

According to Karachi-based Dawn news outlet, the Pakistan Supreme Court in Islamabad issued a warning on Wednesday, stating that failure of the federal government to comply with the April 4 directive to release PKR 21 billion (USD 72 million) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be considered an act of disobedience.

“The consequences that can flow from such prima facie defiance of the court are well settled and known,” said an order issued by the Supreme Court registrar in which the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, the finance secretary, and the ECP representatives were asked to appear in chambers on Friday (April 14) at 11:00 am (local time).