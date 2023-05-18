Punjab Govt Assures 'no Arrests' Until Deadline Expires As Imran Khan Fears Re-arrest

Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir has revealed that no arrest would be made at PTI chief Imran Khan's residence until 2 pm Thursday, reported Dawn. He shared this information during an interview with a Pakistani media outlet. In the interview, Mir stated that the PTI leadership had been given a 24-hour deadline to turn up the "30 to 40 terrorists" who had allegedly attacked military sites and were being protected within the Zaman Park mansion.

Pakistan Unrest: Will Khan be arrested after 2 pm or not?

While sharing the concerns about PTI Chairman's arrest, Mir said that no action would be taken at Khan's Zaman Park mansion before the deadline, which would be expiring at 2 PM on Thursday. Further, he has rejected Imran Khan's claim that a "decision has been taken to arrest him", as per the Dawn report. It is to be noted that the PTI Chairman Khan has mentioned his re-arrest while addressing the public through a video, that has been uploaded by him on Twitter on May 17. Moreover, he has shared that the Punjab police have closed access to all roads to his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore. Meanwhile, hours after the Punjab police cordoned off Khan's residence, a number of PTI supporters gathered around his house in Zaman Park again, reported Dawn.

Earlier, the Punjab interim government issued an ultimatum of 24 hours to PTI to hand over 'terrorists', who attacked Army installations after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Addressing the nation in a live video message, Imran Khan tweeted, "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house." As per several media reports, a heavy contingent of Punjab Police was deployed on the roads leading to Zaman Park while barriers were installed on several roads.

میری اگلی گرفتاری سے قبل شاید یہ میری آخری ٹویٹ ہو کیونکہ پولیس میری رہائشگاہ کا محاصرہ کر چکی ہے۔https://t.co/jsGck6vdGR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023

Meanwhile, addressing the press briefing Mir said, "30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park." The Punjab Minister said that agencies have confirmed the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing. "The intelligence report that has come is very alarming. Handover the terrorists within 24 hours or the law will take its course," said Mir, according to ARY News.

