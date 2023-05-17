Punjab Govt Gives 24 Hours Deadline To PTI To Hand Over 'terrorists' Hiding In Zaman Park

Punjab's interim government on Wednesday gave a 24-hour deadline to the Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over allegedly "30-40 terrorists" that have taken refuge at former prime minister Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir was quoted by the Pakistan-based Geo News as saying that the people who were hiding in Zaman Park are the ones who attacked military installations. They will be tried in military courts, Mir asserted.

“PTI should handover these terrorists or the law will take its course,” Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir said during a press conference in Lahore, according to Geo News. "The intelligence report that has come is very alarming," he added.

PTI leadership planned the attack before the arrest: Pak's Caretaker Information Minister

According to Mir, Pakistan's intelligence agencies were able to confirm via geo-fencing that these alleged "terrorists" who ransacked the army installations and other buildings have been staying in Imran Khan's home Zaman Park. Pakistan's government is aware of the presence of these "terrorists," the caretaker information minister added. “PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor,” Mir was quoted as saying, while lambasting Imran Khan for maligning the military for over a year. He then asked Khan to hand over the “terrorists."

"The PTI leadership had planned the attack before the arrest [of Imran Khan]," Mir said in most vocal attack on Khan yet. “Multiple people were in touch with Zaman Park during the attack on the Corps Commander House. They will be made an example so that no one will carry out such an act in the future,” he added.

The ruling Shehbaz Sharif government has a “zero tolerance policy" with respect to violence and taking law and order into their own hands by the citizens, Mir further noted. Pakistan's interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was reported to have given a “free hand” to the Punjab Police to make detentions and deal with the alleged "arsonists" in a suitable manner. "Those who have been arrested so far are being fully scrutinised. Cases are being forwarded after 100% confirmation [of their involvement]," Geo News quoted Mir as saying. He added that "PTI miscreants" crossed a "red line" on May 9 as they ensued countrywide destruction and violence. As per the statistics, as many as 254 cases were registered, and over 3,400 perpetrators have already been apprehended in connection with the case. Of these, 78 were physically remanded, while 906 were remanded judicially.