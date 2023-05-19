Punjab Police To Send 400 Cops To Search Imran Khan's House After His Consent

After reports emerged of the alleged presence of terrorists in the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, Punjab police will send a delegation to search the PTI chief’s house in Lahore. According to the Pakistani news outlet, The Nation, the search will take place today after the police seek permission from the former Prime Minister. Earlier today, Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court granted a pre-arrest bail to the cricketer-turned-politician in three cases filed against him. After Khan secured the bail he returned to his Zaman Park residence, visuals of which were shared online.

According to the Pakistani news outlet, the delegation which will be involved in searching Khan’s house would be led by the Commissioner of Lahore. The Punjab police will set a particular time with Imran and the PTI chief’s house will be searched in the presence of cameras. It was also reported that a police contingent of nearly 400 cops would be stationed, inside and outside the house when the search operation will be undertaken, The Nation reported.

عمران خان عدالت پیشی کے بعد اپنی رہائشگاہ زمان پارک پہنچ گئے #WontLeaveYouAloneIK pic.twitter.com/xBwV1jfXoE — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 19, 2023

More ‘Terrorists’ fleeing Khan’s house arrested

On Friday, the Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana claimed that the Lahore Police have arrested six more “terrorists who were allegedly attempting to flee Khan’s house last night. According to Dawn, the Lahore police stated that the four of the captured suspects were involved in vandalising the Askari Tower, while the remaining two were allegedly linked to the attack in the Corps Commander House in Lahore. Last night, Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir stated that the police had arrested at least eight terrorists that escaped Khan’s house on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore approve the pre-arrest bail for the former Pak Prime Minister in three cases filed against him. The cases were filed against Khan following the May 9 violence that ensued following his arrest in the Al Qadir Trust case. According to the Pakistani news outlet, Dawn while granting him bail till June 2, the court also urged the PTI chief to be part of the ongoing investigations in this case. One of the cases registered against Khan also involves the ex-PM’s alleged involvement in the attack on Corps Commander House in Lahore, Dawn reported.